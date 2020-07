Don Q recently dropped his “I’m The One” video along with “Flood My Wrist” featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Lil Uzi Vert. As he gears up for the release of HighBridge the Label, Vol. 2, drops off another new visual. This one is for his track “Blood, Sweat & Tears”. Directed by Evol Filmz and Produced by Yung Lan and Kilo Keys.