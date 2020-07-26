Music Video: Ski Mask the Slump God – Burn the Hoods

Ski Mask the Slump God returns after mourning the loss of his two friends XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD in less than a two year period. He spoke with Complex about the hiatus:

“After everything that happened with both of my friends, Jah and Juice, it was natural for me to just kick out a little hiatus. I feel like I needed it, too. I needed some time to think, because I went through a lot. And with how the world is right now, it didn’t help at all. So I had to take a little break, get back into the lab, and just lock myself in. I’m still in the process of it. This is just the beginning. I have so much more to put out, even for this year.”

Ski Mask the Slump God drops off a new Cole Bennett-directed video for his new single, “Burn the Hoods”, which was originally called “Fuck Donald Trump”.

