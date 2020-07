As you know the Lollapalooza Festival was canceled due to the global pandemic but they now plan on having a massive virtual festival instead.

The virtual festival will take place from July 30-August 2nd and featuring performances by OutKast, Chance The Rapper, Future, H.E.R., Kehlani, Gunna, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Jamila Woods, Khalid, Pink Sweat$, and many more. The event will be streamed for free via Lollapalooza’s YouTube page.

Check out the full list of performers below.