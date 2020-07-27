Music Video: Run The Jewels ft. Pharrell & Zack De La Rocha – JU$T

El-P and Killer Mike continue to push their new album Run The Jewels 4. They drop off the official video for their track “JU$T” with Pharrell and Zack De La Rocha. Created by Winston Hacking, who had this to say about the visual:

“I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation. Drawing on the influence of Public Enemy’s classic ‘Shut ‘Em Down’ video, we combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual f**k you to systemic racism.”

In other news, Run The Jewels has announced a cannabis partnership with COOKIES and their sister-company LEMONNADE on their official strand “Ooh LaLa”. You can pick it up on RollTheJewels.

“This hybrid strain merges LEMONNADE’s sativa focus with RTJ’s indica appreciation to achieve the ideal hybrid strain. “Ooh LaLa” flexes an aroma of spice cake and frosting plus flavor of sweet fruit cake with an herbal tea chaser, delivers a sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel.”

Watch the “JU$T” video below.