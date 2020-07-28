Music Video: THEY. ft. Tinashe – Play Fight

Following their connection on the remix of the single “Hopscotch”. Tinashe and THEY. link up for a new collab titled “Play Fight”. THEY. spoke to The FADER about the single

“We’re always trying to channel the energy of the songs I grew up with into something fresh and new. This one definitely draws from a lot of the feel-good summer records from the early 00’s….We love songs that have both the male and female perspective, like Ja Rule and Ashanti, or Nelly and Kelly Rowland. We’ve been fans of Tinashe for a minute and once she sent her verse back over to us we knew we had something special.”

You can stream “Play Fight” below.