Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 367) “Dirty White Boy”

In this episode:

Joe shares his grievances with Uber Eats delivering on bikes. The guys also share their predictions on Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz, who has the better discography between Chris Brown and Usher and Biggie and Tupac, T.I.’s efforts to mend he and Jeezy’s beef with Gucci Mane, an update from Meg Thee Stallion, Roy Jones Jr.’s chances against Mike Tyson, Joe’s theory on Larsa Pippen and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | PJ Morton – “First Began”

Rory | Gaidaa – “Stranger” (Ft. Saba & Jarreau Vandal

Mal | Black Soprano Family – “It’s Over” (Ft. Heem, Rick Hyde & Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama)

Parks | Hus Kingpin – “TWLG”

