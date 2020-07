Action Bronson gives fans his first release since 2019’s Lamb Over Rice with Alchemist. This one is titled “Latin Grammys”. He told Zane Lowe.

“This one was meant to be right here. This one was destined to happen since 2012. It was destiny. I know when a song is good if I go over the bridge and I cry when it’s on. So I’ve cried on three different bridges already. George Washington, the Williamsburg – The Triborough. All three bridges, beautiful views. Cry.”

You can stream “Latin Grammys” below.