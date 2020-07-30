New Music: Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Jorja Smith returns with a new record titled “By Any Means”. This is the lead single for Roc Nation’s upcoming compilation project titled Reprise, which will feature various artists to bring awareness to social justice issues. Jorja say about the record:

“The inspiration behind ‘By Any Means’ really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, it’s life.”

You can stream “By Any Means” below.





