Rory shares that he is COVID-19 free. Joe believes 2 Chainz heard the doubters, Akademiks and Meek Mill’s internet war continues, an update on Marriage Bootcamp, Brandy appreciation and much more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Brandy – “I Am More”

Rory | Big Sean – “Me, Myself & I”

Mal | Rick Ross – “Thug Cry” (Ft. Lil Wayne)

Parks | The Roots – “Step Into The Realm”