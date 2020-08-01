New Music: Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa – Gah Damn High

By cyclone -
Juicy J has officially gone independent and announced that his next album, The Hustle Continues is set to drop on October 14th. Here is the first single titled “Gah Damn High” featuring Wiz Khalifa. Produced by Juicy J and Lex Luger.

The Hustle Continues will featured 15 new tracks and guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Conway the Machine, A$AP Rocky, Key Glock, Logic, Jay Rock, Project Pat, NLE Choppa, Lord Infamous, and Young Dolph.

Check out “Gah Damn High” below along with The Hustle Continues‘ full tracklist.


  1. “Best Group”
  2. “Gah Damn High” f. Wiz Khalifa
  3. “Spend It” f. Lil Baby & 2 Chainz
  4. “Killa” f. Conway the Machine
  5. “Shopping Spree” f. Young Dolph
  6. “Po Up” f. A$AP Rocky
  7. 1995″ f. Logic
  8. “What I Need”
  9. “The Way It Goes” f. Key Glock
  10. “Shawty Bad” f. Logic
  11. “Load it Up” f. NLE Choppa
  12. “She Gone Pop” f. Megan Thee Stallion & Ty Dolla $ign
  13. “Take It” f. Ric Nasty & Lord Infamous
  14. “Memphis/LA” f. Jay Rock & Project Pat
  15. “In A Min”

