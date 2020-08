Beyonce released her visual album, Black Is King on Disney+ and also delivered the deluxe edition of last year’s The Lion King: The Gift. She revisits that project to celebrate black culture, art & fashion with the official video for the single “Already” featuring Shatta Wale & Major Lazer.

The deluxe version of The Lion King: The Gift includes three additional tracks.

Watch the “Already” video below. Black Is King is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.