Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 222) w/ Waka Flocka

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we light up the flame as The Champs chop it up with the one and only Waka Flocka.

Waka shares the story of his come up in the music industry and learning the business from his mother, Debra Antney who is the former manager of Nicki Minaj, French Montana & Gucci Mane. Waka shares origin stories of working with some of hip-hops heavyweights.

Waka talks his transition to his rap career, Frat Boy Tours and how 360 record contracts hindered his rap career. Waka shares his respect for Drake, his dealings with mental health and debates Donald Trump!

Waka Flocka drops serious gems on this episode that you don’t want to miss!