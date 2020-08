Rob Markman pays homage to KD on his new track “Easy Money Sniper” featuring Doeman & DviousMindz. He spoke about the track:

“It was obviously inspired by Kevin Durant, but here’s how the universe works. When I planned to release the track on August 1st and posted KD’s Rucker clip to promote the song, I had no idea that today was the anniversary of that game where he dropped 66 in an NYC street game.”

Stream “Easy Money Sniper” below.