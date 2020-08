RJMrLa drops off his new project Let Me Talk My Shit. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Bino Redeaux, TeeCee4800, Ackrite, DaNosta, Joe Moses, Mike Wayne, Rucci, Bree Carter, and YeloHill.

You can stream Let Me Talk My Shit in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.