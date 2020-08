Rory shares how he attempted to connect Logic and Joe, but failed. Also, Meg Thee Stallion and Cardi B announce a new song, the pros and cons of Twitter becoming subscription based, is DaBaby a Pop Star or not, Ellen Degeneres alleged “toxic” work environment and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Mariah the Scientist – “Always n Forever” (Ft. Lil Baby)

Rory | Jaz Karis – “Let Me Down”

Mal | Armani Caesar – “Simply Done” (Ft. Benny The Butcher)

Parks | Eto – “Latin Scene”