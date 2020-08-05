Music Video: Donwill – One Word No Space



Donwill revisits his sophomore album One Word No Space with the official video for the title track. He speaks about the visual.

“Technically this song isn’t on the album, at least not in this form. On the album it appears broken up into two pieces spread out over the course of the tracklist. With the video I stitched them together to create a title track that caps the album off……I broke it into pieces on the album to force the listener to think about what each part of the title meant. It’s not simply about the constant misspelling of my name (which is still rampant), it’s actually about who I am as a person and where I feel I fit as an MC. The long and short of it is that I know and love who I am and even though I don’t really always feel like I fit in I’m fine with that so hopefully you are too.”

Watch the video below.

