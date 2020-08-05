New Music: Bodega Bamz – Waiting For Tonight

Bodega Bamz will drop his new project, Yams Heard This on August 21, which is dedicated to the memory of late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. He says about the project:

“Originally, I had the idea to drop a project called WWYD (What Would Yams Do). There was a time when I was lost. My homie Yams, who I would run all of my music by, was my sounding board, who always knew what was hot and who knew when I had a track ready for the streets, was no longer there. So the reason why I named this album Yams Heard This, is because if he was still alive today, I know he would have loved the vibe and energy of this album and would have given me his stamp of approval. These are the type of songs he would have wanted to executive produce.”

Here is his new single from the project “Waiting For Tonight”, which sample Jennifer Lopez.





