Back in 2002, Slug (of Atmosphere) and Murs teamed up as Felt to release a project titled Felt: A Tribute to Christina Ricci (Produced by Grouch). They then followed with two more installments titled Felt 2: A Tribute to Lisa Bonet (produced by Ant) and Felt 3: A Tribute to Rosie Perez (produced by Aesop Rock).

Now, Slug and Murs are seemingly planning a fourth installment as they drop a new single under the Felt moniker titled “Name In Ya Mouth” Produced by Ant.

Stream “Name In Ya Mouth” below.