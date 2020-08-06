New Music: Conway The Machine ft. Method Man – Lemon

After the announcing of Boldy James signing to Griselda, Conway The Machine announced that he will release his new project titled From A King To A GOD on September 11. He had this to say about the project:

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With From King To A GOD, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man. I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

Here is the first single from the project titled “Lemon” featuring Method Man.

From A King To A GOD will feature contributions by Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon and Hit-Boy.

You can stream “Lemon” below.