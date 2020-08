Slug and Murs return as Felt with a new project produced entirely by Ant. Incredible titled Felt 4 U. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Aesop Rock, The Grinch, Blimes & Shepard Albertson.

You can stream Felt 4 U in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play. You can also pick up the Felt merch on Atmospheresucks.com.