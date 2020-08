YSL’s Lil Keed drops off his new project Trapped On Cleveland 3. Featuring 19 new records and guest appearances by Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Lil Baby and more. He told Complex about the project:

“I dig deep into my story and let everybody see what I went through, how I came up, and give them an insight on my life”.

You can stream Trapped On Cleveland 3 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.