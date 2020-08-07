EP Stream: Paloma Ford – X Tapes

Paloma Ford premieres her first new project since 2016’s Nearly Civilized. This one is titled X Tapes EP. Featuring seven new songs and a guest appearances by Rick Ross. Paloma say about the EP:

“X Tapes is a true healing process—when we don’t take the lessons from relationships we find the same person in the next person. We try to move past [those lessons] so fast without really understanding them, being okay with them; acknowledging those feelings. That is the only way you will be able to grow otherwise you’ll tend to stay in the same cycle.”

You can stream X Tapes in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



