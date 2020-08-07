Music Video: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

As promised, Cardi B returns with her new single “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi had this to say about the record:

“I feel like there should be different female artists that everybody can relate to. Somebody might relate to me, or my past — I was a dancer. I was in the streets. But then somebody could relate to another female artist that was a school girl or something. Some female artists are like more tomboyish than others. And some female artists can relate to the girly type of person. And some females can relate to the pop your pussy type of female artist. So I feel like there should be variety. Because people need somebody to relate to or gravitate to. But people be trying to make that beef.”

Watch the official video for the Ayo & Keyz-produced “WAP” below.







