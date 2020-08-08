Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 370) “The Provocateur”

Joe insists that Rory owes 2 Chainz an apology after his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross. Also, Cardi B and Meg thee Stallion collaborate on “WAP” which includes a lyrical breakdown from Joe, more new music, Mal questions Joe’s basketball skillset, and the guys discuss movies/shows they’re looking forward to and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Victoria Monét – “Go There With You”

Rory | Jim Jones – “The King” (Ft. Noe)

Mal | Beanie Sigel – “Tales Of A Hustler Pt 2” (Ft. Oschino & Sparks)

Parks | Ras Kass – “Soul On Ice Remix”