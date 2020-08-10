Music Video: Jojo – What U Need

By cyclone -
Jojo is gearing up to release the deluxe of her fourth album Good To Know on August 28th. She premieres the official video for her latest single “What U Need”, which is one of seven new song being added on the deluxe version.

Watch the “What U Need” video and check out the deluxe tracklist below

  1. “Bad Habits (Intro)”
  2. “So Bad”
  3. “Pedialyte”
  4. “Gold”
  5. “Man“
  6. “Small Things”
  7. “Lonely Hearts” f. Demi Lovato
  8. “Think About You”
  9. “Comeback”
  10. “Don’t Talk Me Down”
  11. “Proud (Outro)”
  12. “Kiss”
  13. “Love Reggae” f. Tinashe
  14. “What U Need”
  15. “X (1 Thing Wrong)”
  16. “In Your Room”

