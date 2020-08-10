Music Video: Jojo – What U Need

Jojo is gearing up to release the deluxe of her fourth album Good To Know on August 28th. She premieres the official video for her latest single “What U Need”, which is one of seven new song being added on the deluxe version.
Watch the “What U Need” video and check out the deluxe tracklist below
- “Bad Habits (Intro)”
- “So Bad”
- “Pedialyte”
- “Gold”
- “Man“
- “Small Things”
- “Lonely Hearts” f. Demi Lovato
- “Think About You”
- “Comeback”
- “Don’t Talk Me Down”
- “Proud (Outro)”
- “Kiss”
- “Love Reggae” f. Tinashe
- “What U Need”
- “X (1 Thing Wrong)”
- “In Your Room”