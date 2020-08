Kali Uchis is currently working on her sophomore album, which will be her first Spanish language project. She premieres the visuals for her new single “Aquí Yo Mando”, featuring Rico Nasty. Kali had this to say about the record:

“To my fans & new listeners; I pray this song makes you feel tasty & powerful, thank you!”

Watch the “Aquí Yo Mando” video below.