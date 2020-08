Dave East is preparing the release of his latest project, Karma 3 on August 14th. The project will feature 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Trey Songz, Trouble, Young Dolph, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Benny The Butcher, Mary J. Blige, and more.

You can check out the full tracklist below, and pick up Karma 3 on August 14.