With rumors swirling about his upcoming release, Nas along with Hit-Boy as executive producer drop a trailer of the two in the studio with a release date of August 21st. It was at first thought to just be a new song but has since be confirmed as a full project. This will be Nas’ first project since last year’s The Lost Tapes 2. Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available.

