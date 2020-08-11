XXL Reveals 2020 Freshman Class



After a slight delay due to conravirus, XXL reveals their annual freshman class list, hwich highlights hip-hop’s best and up and coming talents. With the theme Believe In The Future the 13th annual list includes NLE Choppa, Polo G, Calboy, Lil TJay, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Chika, Mulatto, Lil Keed, and 24kGoldn.

Not on the list is Pop Smoke but XXL explains “circumstances out of our control prevented us from including Pop as part of the cover posthumously”.

Check out the official reveal video below.