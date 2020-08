After Joe recaps his weekend spent with Parks, the guys discuss Safaree’s B.A.D remix. Also, Joe feels that Billboard dropped the ball on their Verzuz cover, flu season predictions, Ancestry.com being sold the XXL Freshman cover, and the guys send their well wishes to Azealia Banks and LaKeith Stanfield.

Sleeper Picks

Joe | Victoria Monét – “Go There With You”

Rory | THEY – “All Mine”

MAL | Popcaan – “BRUCK DI BUDDY”

Parks | RJ Payne – “Fuckboy” (Ft. Freeway)