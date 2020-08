Problem calls on Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg to shoot the official video for their new collab “Don’t Be Mad At Me (Remix)”. Directed by Mike Mirasco. Problem had this to say about the visual:

“This might be my favorite video ever! The energy Freddie brought was phenomenal. Thank you King Snoop for letting us use his space to create like a real boss! Mike Mirasco is always dope. I love this fucking video.”

Watch the “Don’t Be Mad At Me (Remix)” video below.