Music Video: Saigon – Bullets-19

Saigon recently signed with Tech N9ne‘s Strange Music/It Goes Up Entertainment and will release new project titled 777: The Resurrection. 777: The Resurrection will be produced in its entirety by StreetRunner and hit stores on August 28. Here is the first single/video titled “Bullets-19”. He had this to say about the record:

“When children can’t go outside and play without potentially getting shot, you know we have a problem. Right now, we’re dealing with two pandemics, one is COVID-19 and the other is the spread of even more bullets killing Black and Brown people across the country as this recent surge of gun violence continues. As a community of color, we must take control of creating and implementing solutions to bring an end to this ourselves and if you’re not part of the solution, then you’re in the way.”

Watch the “Bullets-19” video below.

