Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch aka The LOX have announced they will be releasing their fourth album, Living Off Xperience on August 28th. No word if their last two releases “Gave It To Em” and “Loyalty & Love“ will make the final cut but stay tuned for more info as it becomes available.

Y’all asked for it, well here it is. Living Off Xperience the 4th Studio Album from The LOX coming 8/28 ❗️(Preorder 8/19) pic.twitter.com/18QbSiSWLv — The LOX (@thelox) August 12, 2020