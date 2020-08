Dave East delivers his new project Karma 3 series. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, Trey Songz, Mary J Blige, Trouble, Young Dolph, Popcaan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Doe Boy, Bino Rideaux, and Jozzy.

You can stream Karma 3 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.