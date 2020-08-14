Album Stream: Young Dolph – Rich Slave



Young Dolph gives fans his new solo album titled Rich Slave. Featuring 16 new records and guest appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock and G Herbo. He breaks down the album:

“It’s the reality of being Black in this country. You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin. All the bullshit I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we’re still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on.”

You can stream Rich Slave in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



