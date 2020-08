Big K.R.I.T. lands a placement on Madden NFL 21 with his new single “Kickoff”. He had this to say about the record:

“It’s a dope opportunity to be featured on the Madden 21 soundtrack this year. When you get in the game on August 28, you will hear your boy coming through the speakers. S/O to EA SPORTS for tapping me for the Madden NFL 21 soundtrack with some dope artists like myself, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, Jack Harlow, Party Favor and more.”

You can stream “Kickoff” below.