Drake is back in album mode as he drops his first single from his upcoming project Certified Lover Boy. Here is his new single/video titled “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. Directed by Dave Meyers and shot at the Nike World Headquarters. Featuring cameos by Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Marshawn Lynch, Druski2Funny & more.

Watch the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.