New Music: EarthGang – Powered Up

Along with Big K.R.I.T.’s new record “Kickoff”, EarthGang will be featured on the Madden NFL 21 soundtrack, which drops later this month. This one is titled “Powered Up”.
Honored to join a buncha gr8 artists for this next madden soundtrack! Catch POWERED UP OUT NOW ON THE NEW MADDEN 2021
