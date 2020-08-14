New Music: Guapdad 4000 ft. Boogie – Hairless Horsemen

Guapdad 4000 just released a new project titled Platinum Falcon Returns EP. Compiled of the song he’s released in the past 5 weeks. Here is the final addition titled “Hairless Horseman” featuring Boogie.

