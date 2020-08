In this episode:

Drake drops his first single and the guys react. A bunch of new music was also dropped, NFL rookie sneaking women into team hotels, Cuba Gooding Jr.’s lawyer presents an interesting defense strategy in his court case, No I.D. sells his catalogue and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Ye Ali – “Obvious”

Rory | Lil Wayne – “This What I Call Her”

Mal | Foxy Brown – “The Promise” (Ft. Havoc)

Parks | RZA – “Holocaust”