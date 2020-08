Inspired by Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam, Roy Woods premiere the official video for his track‘ “Like Pascal”. Off of his project Dem Times. He had this to say about the record:

“‘Like Pascal’ is a song where I wanted to speak about a different part of the life I live, while also experimenting with new flows and controversial styles throughout the record. With this song, I get more in your face with the lifestyle I live.”

Watch the video below.