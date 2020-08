Nas will be releasing his Hit-Boy-executive produced album King’s Disease on August 21st. After dropping his first single “Ultra Black” Friday, he gives fans a look at the official tracklist. Featuring thirteen new tracks and guest appearances by Charlie WIlson, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, The Firm, Fivio Foreign, AZ, Foxy Brown Cormega and A$AP Ferg.

Check out the full tracklist below.