Even though he just released his sophomore album Limbo, Aminé returns with another new record titled “Hello” featuring Luke Steele. This is the official song for the launch of Apple Music 1, which was formally Beats 1.

Apple Music 1 joins two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, and will be “hosted by artists, with all-new stations and dozens of exclusive shows created by the most iconic names in music”.

Stream “Hello” below.