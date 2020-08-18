Video: Polo G – 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle

After kicking off the freestyle section with NLE Choppa, Chicago’s Polo G is the next member of the 2020 XXL Freshman class to kick his freestyle. He says about being named to the freshman class:

“Me coming up as a kid, before I ever knew I wanted to rap, before I knew what XXL was for real, I had seen a lot of artists from Chicago on the cover, and that made me wanna do it. I seen so many people from Chicago get on the cover, like [Lil] Durk, [G] Herb[o] or Chance [The Rapper], Tink and so many people from the city. So, that just made it a goal of mine to do the same thing.”

Watch Polo G’s freestyle below.