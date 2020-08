In this episode:

Summer Walker gives parental advice but doesn’t have children. Joe and the guys discuss CyHi Da Prynce ghost-writing for Travis Scott, a tracklist by Nas is revealed, Drake and Lil Wayne’s career comparison and treatment by the label, “sonning” someone in Hip Hop, the NBA playoffs begin and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kenyon Dixon & Avery Wilson – “What I Like”

Rory | Serena Isioma – “Sensitive”

Mal | Hit Boy & Don Kennedy – “87 Benzo” (Ft. 24hrs)

Parks | Ransom – “Hereditary”