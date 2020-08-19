New Music: RZA & Ghostface Killah – Fighting For Equality

The new RZA directed movie Cut Throat City will be hitting theaters on Friday, August 21st. He liberates a new song off the soundtrack with Ghostface Killah titled “Fighting For Equality”. RZA spoke to Complex about the record:

“The song was inspired by what the four heroes of the film have to tread through in order to get their bearings in an unjust system,. A system splattered with inequalities and corruption. Although the film is set in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina as a backdrop, we find ourselves in 2020 in a similar political and social landscape.”

Cut Throat City stars Shameik Moore, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Wesley Snipes, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Terrence Howard, Eiza González, Ethan Hawke, and more.

You can stream “Fighting For Equality” below.



