The LOX will be releasing their fourth album, Living Off Xperience on August 28th. This is their first group album since 2016’s Filthy America… You Are Beautiful. Here is the latest release from the project as they reconnect with DMX for “Bout Shit”. Produced by Scram Jones.

Living Off Xperience features fourteen new tracks and will also feature guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, T-Pain, Jeremih, and more.

You can stream “Bout Shit” below.