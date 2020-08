After reconnecting with Statik Selektah as 1982, Termanology returns with his new mixtape, 50 Bodies 6: Infinite Jewelz. Hosted by Statik Selektah and DJ Deadeye. Featuring 50 new verses from Term and no listed guest appearances.

You can stream 50 Bodies 6: Infinite Jewelz in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.