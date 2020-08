Flee Lord and 38 Spesh deliver their joint project Loyalty & Trust 2. Produced entirely by 38 Spesh. Featuring nine new tracks and guest appearances by Che Noir, Fred the Godson, and G4Jag.

You can stream Loyalty & Trust 2 in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.



Loyalty + Trust II by Flee Lord x 38 Spesh