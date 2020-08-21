Album Stream: Lecrae – Restoration

Lecrae liberates his new album, Restoration. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by John Legend, YK Osiris, BJ the Chicago Kid, Marc E. Bassy, Jozzy, DaniLeigh, Gwen Bunn, and Kirk Franklin. He says about the project:

“God knew years ago what I needed to go through to make this album. God develops through trials. The enemy destroys through temptation. I experienced both. I was at the top but felt like I was at the bottom and I needed to be restored.”

You can stream Restoration in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



